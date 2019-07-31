Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.67

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 362760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital set a C$6.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.90.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $608.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$151.66 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Macbean sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$66,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,790.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.