Phibro Animal Health Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.94 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

