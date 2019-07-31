Phore (PHR) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Phore has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $35,336.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,134,695 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

