Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

PNFP stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

