Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,856.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $12,856.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00275769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.01463367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00116112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 110,990,558 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

