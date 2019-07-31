Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Down 8%

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), 160,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09.

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

