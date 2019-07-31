Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Trading 22.2% Higher

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 281,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 268,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pistol Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pistol Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.