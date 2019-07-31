PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter.

PJT traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. PJT Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $966.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19.

PJT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

