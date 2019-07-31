Playkey Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,339.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $540,815.00 and $23,339.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00275344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.01466213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00117061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

