Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $174.33 Average PT from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.33.

In other news, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,840,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,244,696. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.34. 1,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,166. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

