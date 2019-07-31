Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PCH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. 5,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,214. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,499,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 998,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 659,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

