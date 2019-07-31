PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Cut by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.94. 13,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

