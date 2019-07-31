PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 68.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 129.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of NYSE:PPL remained flat at $$29.72 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

