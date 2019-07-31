Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 459 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.24. The stock had a trading volume of 584,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.