Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2,768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $176.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.