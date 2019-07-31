Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.43 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 19,658.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 863,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,330,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,728,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 143,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,456. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.