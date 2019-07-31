Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $521,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,249,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,182,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,568 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,451,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,942. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

