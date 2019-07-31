Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,637,000 after purchasing an additional 204,138 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,491 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,087,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.53. 2,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.