Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New $210,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 302,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after acquiring an additional 346,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $3,129,020.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,266 shares of company stock worth $9,821,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.58. 24,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,024. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

