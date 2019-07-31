Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,900 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 214.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,974 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21,259.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,409 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,859. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

