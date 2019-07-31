Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,292 shares of company stock worth $66,502,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.