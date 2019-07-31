Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 3.2%

Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, 69,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 34,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on Probe Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Probe Metals (CVE:PRB)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.