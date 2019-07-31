Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Project Pai has a total market cap of $50.21 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,611,505,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,182,262 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex, LBank and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

