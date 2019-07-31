ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PRQR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,875. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.12.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,064,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

