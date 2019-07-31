ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $17.97, approximately 1,455 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19.

About ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM)

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

