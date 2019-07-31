ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.43. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18.

Get ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.