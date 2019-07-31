ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 8.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $26.99, 24,052,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 9,327,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.