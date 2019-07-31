Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Shares Down 4.5%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), approximately 515,690 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.10.

About Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG)

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.