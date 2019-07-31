Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.