Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 475.8% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,296. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65.

