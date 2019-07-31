Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Increased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.98. 548,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,307. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

