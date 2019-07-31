Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

PSA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $242.76. 1,131,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.39.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

