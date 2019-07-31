Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 162000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.