Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

NYSE:BAH opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

