Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Baxter International Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

BAX stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

