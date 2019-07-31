Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

MMSI opened at $40.19 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,188,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $17,371,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 263,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 177,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $114,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,820. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

