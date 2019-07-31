Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Reduced by Analyst

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of FET opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.59 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,926,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,301 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.