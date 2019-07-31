Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd Boosted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

