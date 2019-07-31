QEP Resources (QEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 171,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.94. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

