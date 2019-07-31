QLC Chain Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Coinnest, Kucoin and Binance. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $147,093.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00275077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.01466344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00116512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000587 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.