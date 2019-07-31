Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KWR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.19. 6,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,791. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $162.87 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

