Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Personalis (NYSE:PSNL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Personalis does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.53 billion 1.85 $736.00 million $6.31 16.43 Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 9.64% 15.05% 7.07% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 3 7 7 0 2.24 Personalis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $103.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Personalis has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.79%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Personalis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

