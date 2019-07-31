QV Investors Inc. Has $29.13 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,140 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $29,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.