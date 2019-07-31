QV Investors Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635,640 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,317,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 375,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NOW by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 13,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

