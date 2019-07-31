QV Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 14.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UN. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

UN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,535. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

