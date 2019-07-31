RadioIO (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Trading 536.4% Higher

RadioIO Inc (OTCMKTS:RAIO)’s stock price rose 536.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 168 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,140% from the average daily volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

RadioIO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Radioio, Inc operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness.

