Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of METC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $60,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.