Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,230.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $2,220.00, with a volume of 2,544 shares changing hands.

RAT has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,166.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

