Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 584 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,413. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

