Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,988 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,557,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $130.07. 411,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,819. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $5,002,668.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,881,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

